A Man Was Murdered In A New Jersey Cemetery Now Police Are Seeking Information ($5K Reward)

Authorities are seeking information in exchange for a $5,000 reward after a man was found dead in a New Jersey cemetery.

Alexander Jones, 51, of Newark, died of blunt and sharp force trauma, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

His body was found in the Hebrew Cemetery on South 19th Street on Dec. 8.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of

The homicide is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force which included detectives from the Newark Police Department. Authorities are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

