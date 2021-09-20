6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Crushes Roseland Construction Worker, Developing Reports Say

A construction worker in Roseland was apparently hospitalized after 6,000 pounds of porcelain fell on him Monday afternoon, developing and unconfirmed reports say.

A medevac was called to the scene at140 Harrison Ave., and the victim had been removed, reports say.

🔺🙏🏻 ROSELAND: EMPLOYEE TRAPPED UNDER CONCRETE

🔺🙏🏻 ACCIDENT:

▪️ Employee has multiple injuries after being crushed by about 6,000 pounds of concrete

▪️ Essex County OSHA notified#RoselandNJ — Carolyne Curley / West Essex NOW (@WestEssexNOW) September 20, 2021

Subsequent reports said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and in cardiac arrest.

Police could not immediately confirm the circumstances.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

