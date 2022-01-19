Contact Us
5'9" Newark Boy, 11, Reported Missing

Cecilia Levine
Julian Polanco
Julian Polanco Photo Credit: Newark PD

An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing in Newark.

Julian Polanco, a student at Dr. E. Alma Flagg Elementary School, was last seen around 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Parker Street Tuesday. 

He is 5’9,’’ weighs 98 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair, and a light brown complexion. He was wearing a black coat, light green basketball shorts, a purple shirt, and black sneakers.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

