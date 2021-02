A firefighter was injured and four families were displaced in a two-alarm Newark fire overnight Friday.

The three-story home at 45 North 6th St. was fully consumed when nearly 70 firefighters arrived around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The fire spread to three adjacent homes, which were damaged in the blaze.

One firefighter suffered cuts on his face, and the blaze was considered under control at 3:19 a.m.

