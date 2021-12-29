3-Year-Old Child Shot Inside Car In Newark, Authorities Say

A child was shot Wednesday afternoon while sitting inside a car in Newark, authorities said.

The 3-year-old boy was rushed to University Hospital after being grazed by a bullet on the 200 block of Broadway around 1:15 p.m., according to initial reports and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

He is in stable condition and is expected to survive, O'Hara said.

Details surrounding the shooting were unknown as of Wednesday evening.

The incident is under investigation.

