Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Fire Ravages One Multi-Family Home, Damages Another In Passaic
DV Pilot Police & Fire

3-Year-Old Child Shot Inside Car In Newark, Authorities Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
200 block of Broadway
200 block of Broadway Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A child was shot Wednesday afternoon while sitting inside a car in Newark, authorities said.

The 3-year-old boy was rushed to University Hospital after being grazed by a bullet on the 200 block of Broadway around 1:15 p.m., according to initial reports and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

He is in stable condition and is expected to survive, O'Hara said.

Details surrounding the shooting were unknown as of Wednesday evening.

The incident is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.