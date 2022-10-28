23-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Montclair

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday, Oct. 28 in Montclair, authorities said.

Leroy Peters, of Montclair, was killed around 2:35 a.m. on Lincoln Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti said.

He was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m., at the hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

