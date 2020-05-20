23-Year-Old Killed In Orange Shooting

A 23-year-old man was killed in an Orange shooting, authorities said.

Jerrel Tucker, of Orange, was shot on the 500 block of Liberty Street around 9:10 p.m., Saturday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.

Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432 . All calls will remain confidential.

