Essex Daily Voice
23-Year-Old Killed In Newark Crash

Cecilia Levine
Newark PD
Newark PD Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 23-year-old victim was killed in a two-car crash early Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said.

Tahir Knox was removed from a Nissan Altima that lost control and struck a Chevy Tahoe on Bergen Street, after being struck by an eastbound BMW on Avon Avenue around 2 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Knox was removed from the Altima by first responders and taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. Another passenger in the car was treated for leg injuries.

 No arrests were made, and the incident is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

