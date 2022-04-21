2 Hurt, Dozens More Relocated As Massive 3-Alarm Fire Ravages Newark Home

Two people were hurt and dozens more relocated as a massive three-alarm fire ravaged a Newark home Thursday morning, authorities said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to 390 Lincoln Ave. as the blaze was reported just after 11:15 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

A third alarm was called about 10 minutes later as the fire started spreading from the two-and-a-half-story wooden-framed home to two neighboring homes, O’Hara said.

A Newark firefighter was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center for treatment of facial burns, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a woman at one of the adjacent homes was taken to Clara Maass Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control by 12:40 p.m., O’Hara said. A total of 21 adults and eight children were relocated.

“I commend our firefighters for their bravery and professionalism in response to this 3-alarm fire,” Director O’Hara said. “I am grateful that the families affected will be supported through the Newark Office of Emergency Management for relocation services.”

Scroll down to view a video clip from the scene.

The Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit was investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.