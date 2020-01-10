2 Dead, 1 Hurt In Newark Crash

Two people died and a third was injured in an early-morning crash in Newark, a spokeswoman with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

One victim was reportedly ejected and two others were extricated in the crash under the bridge the separates Lafayette an Edison streets in the southbound lanes of McCarter Highway, around 2:20 a.m., reports show.

Only one vehicle was involved but details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.