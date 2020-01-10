Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Dead, 1 Hurt In Newark Crash

Cecilia Levine
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

Two people died and a third was injured in an early-morning crash in Newark, a spokeswoman with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

One victim was reportedly ejected and two others were extricated in the crash under the bridge the separates Lafayette an Edison streets in the southbound lanes of McCarter Highway, around 2:20 a.m., reports show.

Only one vehicle was involved but details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

