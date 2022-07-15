Contact Us
17-Year-Old Girl Wounded In Newark Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Marvin Williams
Marvin Williams Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Newark, authorities said.

Officers believe the girl was shot by someone she knows inside a home on the 200 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday, July 15, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

The gunman was later identified as Marvin Williams, 49, of Newark, Malave said.

Williams was carrying ammunition at the time of his arrest, police said. Cops also recovered a firearm in the area.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons (hollow point ammunition), and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

