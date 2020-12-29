17 Busted For Illegal Dumping In Newark, Police Charge

Five men were charged and 12 issued summonses for illegal dumping in Newark since October, authorities announced Tuesday.

“I am hopeful that any suspect found guilty of illegal dumping in Newark faces a sentence by the judicial system harsh enough to deter these crimes in the future,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The most recent incident occurred Dec. 27, after a railroad worker spotted Liel Moises, 46, Richard Salernitano, 53, both of Newark, dumping construction debris from a truck parked near the train tracks at 14-16 Meeker Pl., Ambrose said.

Both were charged with illegal dumping and prohibited littering.

Rigoberto Tenezaca, 39, of Newark, was arrested on Oct. 23, after members of the Newark Police Environmental/Vice Unit saw him dump dirt, concrete and stone onto the ground from a trailer attached to a pickup truck, authorities said.

The truck was parked at the underpass of the New Jersey Turnpike Extension and Route 78, at West Peddie Street and Irvine Turner Boulevard, Amrbose said. He faces charges of illegal dumping and illegal transporting of solid waste.

Jonathan Suarez, 28, of Morristown and Cesar Suarez, 55, of Riverdale, were arrested on Oct. 16, after members of the Newark Police Environmental/Vice Unit saw them dumping debris from a truck onto the ground near Verona Avenue and McCarter Highway, according to Ambrose.

The two are facing charges of illegal dumping and illegal transporting of solid waste, Ambrose said.

Since October, 12 additional people have been issued summonses for illegal dumping in Newark.

