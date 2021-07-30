14-Year-Old NJ Boy Said Nothing Before Deadly Leap From Hudson Yards Vessel, Report Says

A 14-year-old New Jersey boy leapt to his death from The Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City Thursday.

The teen was with his parents, sister and grandmother, and said nothing before the jumped around 12:50 p.m., the New York Post reports.

Police did not disclose the boy's identity, however, NJ1015 says he was from Livingston.

This is the fourth suicide at the building in the last 18 months, and could prompt The Vessel to close, the outlet said.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy and our thoughts are with the family of the young person who lost his life,” Hudson Yards spokeswoman Kimberly Winston said in a statement.

The Vessel was closed pending an investigation.

