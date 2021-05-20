$10K Reward Offered In Murder Case Of Newark Grandmother

The Essex County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for killing a Newark grandmother on her front porch.

Debra Derrick, 63, was shot on the front porch of a home on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue, while celebrating her late twin sister around 8 p.m. on March 11, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office previously said.

Authorities would like to speak to the two young men in the photographs above in connection with Debra Derrick's shooting death. Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering the reward.

Derrick -- who was with her grandchildren and other family members at the time of the incident -- later died of her injuries, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Authorities would like to speak to the two young men in the photographs above.

The homicide investigation is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

