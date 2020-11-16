Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
$10K Reward Offered For Info In Mysterious Death Of Newark Businessman

Cecilia Levine
Micelli Motors in Newark
Micelli Motors in Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the Newark death of a 65-year-old man.

Antonio De Almeida suffered fatal injuries near Micelli's Auto Body in Newark's Ironbound District around 5p.m. Aug. 6, authorities said Monday.

De Almedia, a lifelong Newark resident, was the president of C & S Foundations of Waretown for 48 years, his obituary says.

No further details were released in his death.

The cause and manner of death are pending, however, authorities are seeking information from witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

