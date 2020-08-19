Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
1 In Custody, Another At Large In Strong-Armed Bloomfield Robbery

Cecilia Levine
One person was in custody and another at large in connection with a strong-armed robbery of a Bloomfield 7-Eleven, authorities said.

Brandon K. Boyd, of Belleville, and another man forced their way into the gas attendant booth at the Bloomfield Avenue 7-Eleven on Aug. 12, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

The men demanded the worker's $600 iPhone and $100 cash then fled toward Ampere Parkway, DeMaio said.

Boyd, 29, was arrested and lodged in the Essex County Jail, while the second suspect was still at large as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the second individual pictured above left is urged to contact Detective James Peri at jperi@bloomfieldnjpd.com or call 973-680-4088.

