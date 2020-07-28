Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
1 Dead In Fiery 3-Vehicle Newark Crash

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
One person was killed in a fiery crash involving a tanker truck and two cars Tuesday in Newark, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Newark PD

One person was killed in a fiery crash involving a tanker truck and two cars Tuesday in Newark, authorities said.

Forty firefighters responded to put out the blaze engulfing both passenger cars and the truck at Bergen Street and Madison Avenue around 11:50 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The fire was under control around 20 minutes later, Ambrose said.

The male who died was a driver of one of the passenger vehicles, Newark police spokeswoman Catherine Adams said.

The tanker truck driver was treated by EMS at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to the decedent’s family and to the other victims involved,” Ambrose said. "It’s a sad day when something like this happens.”

The Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit, Newark Police Division and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

