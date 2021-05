One person died and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday night in Newark, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Pacific Street around 7:10 p.m.

Newark, NJ - Pacific St & South St - Double Shooting - 2 shooting victims. EMS to expedite. Use caution in the area. — NorthJersey Dispatch (@NNJnews) May 18, 2021

Both victims were transported to University Hospital where one was pronounced dead, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

No further details were released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.