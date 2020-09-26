Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
1 Dead, 1 Extricated In Overnight Newark Crash

Cecilia Levine
Irvine Turner Boulevard at Hawthorne Avenue
Irvine Turner Boulevard at Hawthorne Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person died and another was extricated in an overnight Newark crash, authorities confirmed Saturday morning.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene of Hawthorne Avenue and Irvine Turner Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

A second victim was extricated and the street was closed for investigation.

Identification of the male killed was pending notification to the family, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

