At 6:32 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of North 9th Street and a found a man who had been shot, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition, Fragé said.

During their investigation, police located an adult male suspect and recovered a weapon in the area, Fragé said.

