Paterson Car Thief Also Stole From Walgreens: Fairfield PD

A 35-year-old Paterson man was arrested in Fairfield on Tuesday, Feb. 26 after he stole a car and $545 worth of items from Walgreens, police said.

Fairfield Police

Fairfield Police

 Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 7:52 a.m., police in Fairfield were alerted a Toyota Camry stolen from Passaic the day before had entered the town, traveling east on Route 46, officers said on Facebook.

The vehicle was located on Route 46 East near Hollywood Avenue and the driver, Rafael Romero-Perez, was arrested, police said. The car was searched and police found $545.16 worth of items shoplifted from a Walgreens in West Caldwell, police said. Romero-Perez matched the description of the shoplifter, police said. 

Romero-Perez was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and shoplifting, police said. He was transported to the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance, police said.

