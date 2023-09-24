Light Rain Fog/Mist 63°

Parkway Crash Jams Traffic In Essex County

A crash on the Garden State Parkway had traffic piled up early Sunday, Sept. 24 in Essex County.

A crash on the Garden State Parkway had traffic piled up early Sunday, Sept. 24 in Essex County. Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, north of Exit 142 in Irvington just before 9 a.m.

DOT traffic cameras show a flatbed truck towing the vehicle from the scene.

