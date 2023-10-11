A Few Clouds 67°

Orange Resident Impersonated Child Protection, Sprayed Woman With Pepper Spray: Maplewood PD

A 24-year-old Orange woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Oct. 10, after she sprayed a woman with pepper spray while impersonating a child protection agent, Maplewood police said.

Widda Deneus
Widda Deneus Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

On Saturday, Sept. 30, police responded to Brown Street and said a woman had received a call from Widda Deneus, who claimed to be from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, officers said. After the phone call,  Deneus showed up at the woman's front door and asked to enter the residence, police said. The woman refused since Deneus did not present any identification and was not accompanied with a police officer, police said. 

Deneus then sprayed the woman with pepper spray and fled the scene in a white SUV, police said. Deneus was charged with aggravated assault, impersonating a government official and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, police said. 

