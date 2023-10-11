Orange Resident Impersonated Child Protection, Sprayed Woman With Pepper Spray: Maplewood PD

On Saturday, Sept. 30, police responded to Brown Street and said a woman had received a call from Widda Deneus, who claimed to be from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, officers said. After the phone call, Deneus showed up at the woman's front door and asked to enter the residence, police said. The woman refused since Deneus did not present any identification and was not accompanied with a police officer, police said.

Deneus then sprayed the woman with pepper spray and fled the scene in a white SUV, police said. Deneus was charged with aggravated assault, impersonating a government official and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.