One Killed, Two Injured in Newark Car Crash

Police responded to a two-car crash on U.S. Route 1 and 9 North and McClellan Street at 3:24 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Cheikh Faye, a 35-year-old Weehawken resident and a driver of one car, was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens and Fragé said. A passenger in that car was transported to University Hospital and is in critical condition, Stephens and Fragé said.

The driver of the second car was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth and was treated for nonfatal injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-847-7432

