One Killed In Newark Double Shooting: Prosecutors

A 44-year-old Newark man was killed and another man was injured after being shot on the evening of Sunday. May 28, authorities said.

Two people were shot, one fatally at South Munn Avenue and Plymouth Street on Sunday night.
Sam Barron

At 6:30 p.m., police responded to Plymouth Street and South Munn Avenue and found Siddiq Amin Hooper suffering from a gunshot wound,  Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens and Fragé said. A second victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, Stephens and Fragé said

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

