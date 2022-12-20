YMCA Baseball Coach, Devoted Verona Dad Of 2 Scott D'Aiuto Dies, 40

Dedicated Verona father of two and Wayne baseball coach Scott James D'Aiuto died on Friday, Dec. 16 aged 40.

Born in Ridgewood, Scott was a Medical Salesman/Regional Manager for Mammotome, Cincinnati, Ohio, and had lived in Totowa for the majority of his life, his obituary says.

Scott was also a baseball coach for the YMCA of Wayne.

Above all, Scott was known for embracing his role as a dedicated father to his children, Nathan and Vivian.

In addition to his children, Scott is survived by Susan D'Aiuto; his loving siblings, Jenna Laudi, Dean D'Aiuto, and Jason D'Aiuto; and many extended family members and close friends.

Services will be held privately at the family’s request.

Donations can be made in Scott’s loving memory to The Wayne YMCA (1 Pike Drive, Wayne, NJ 07470) and/or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation (13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380).

“He was a great person to work with, always bringing light and life to the job (in addition to his intelligence and talent),” Amanda Mills writes in one of the numerous tributes posted to Scott’s obituary.

“Mammotome was lucky to have him, and I was lucky to work with him.”

