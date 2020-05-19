WATCH: Motorcade Escorts Body Of Newark Police Sergeant Clegg From Hospital

A beloved Newark police sergeant who died of COVID-19 has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Sgt. Michael Clegg, a highly-respected 27-year veteran of the NPD, died of the virus on May 10 . He was 53 years old.

Clegg's former colleagues from from Overlook Hospital in Summit to Cotton Funeral Home in Newark.

A former Hillside and Plainfield resident, Clegg joined the Newark Police Division in May 1993. He served in the 5th and 4th precincts and was most recently assigned to the 1st Precinct. Clegg was a member of the Newark Police Bronze Shields, an African American police officers’ association.

"The loss of Sergeant Clegg is felt deeply throughout our ranks,” Newark Police Chief Darnell Henry said.

"He was a consistently reliable police officer and was known as an excellent supervisor.

"Sergeant Clegg blended the finest traditions from over a quarter century in policing with today’s best practices of impeccable community service and leadership of other officers."

Clegg is survived by his mother, Rosalia Clegg; sister Tammy Norman; and one nephew and four nieces.

