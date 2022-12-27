‘True Living Angel:’ Sara Quinn Of North Jersey Dies, 39

Passionate and emotional tributes are pouring in for Sara “Gene” Quinn of North Jersey, who died on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the age of 39.

Sara attended Montclair High School and previously lived in Hopatcong, according to her social media page.

Remembered for her “profound sense of community service and spirit,” Sara had an enthusiastic love for volunteering, her obituary says.

She also had a passion for animals and crafts.

Sara is survived by her loving husband, James Quinn and their cat Cinders; her grandmother, Genevieve Bunk; her mother, Toni Lyn and her father, Brian; her brother, Bryan; her sister, Chelsea Grace, her nephew, Joseph Bunk-Grant along with many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins and countless friends.

Numerous loved ones took to social media to share heartbreaking tributes following Sara’s passing:

“I picked Sara to be my daughters godmother because I never met anyone more caring and sweet than Sara,” reads a tribute from Rebecca. “She never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how sad I was. She always knew how to make anyone happy.”

Meanwhile, more than $4,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe out of Belleville for Sara’s final expenses launched by her husband, James.

“Sara is one of the most genuine, loving people I have been blessed to come to know and love,” the campaign says. “The love she shows her family, friends and animals is incredible and knows no bounds.”

Sara’s memorial was held at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Belleville on Monday, Dec. 26.

“In a world filled with angry, bitter people and selfish narcissists, Sara Bunk Quinn was a true living angel who blessed all who knew her with kindness, love and care,” reads a tribute from Michael Monetti. “R.I.P. Sara, you are an inspiration to us all.”

Click here to view/donate on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.