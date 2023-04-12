Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: HEROES: Firefighters Keep Large Bergen Brush Blaze From Reaching Homes
Obituaries

Newark's Vanessa Rego, 34, Remembered As Loving Mother, Daughter

Sam Barron
Vanessa Rego
Vanessa Rego Photo Credit: Vanessa Rego Facebook

Vanessa Ariela Rego, who died on Sunday, March 12, is being remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, according to her obituary

Rego, 34, was born and raised in Newark and was always surrounded by her family, her obituary stated. Rego had two daughters.

A vigil was held on Monday, March 20 at Villa Americas Funeral Home in Newark. 

A funeral was held on Tuesday, March 21 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Newark. To view her obituary, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.