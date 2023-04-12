Newark's Vanessa Rego, 34, Remembered As Loving Mother, Daughter

Vanessa Ariela Rego, who died on Sunday, March 12, is being remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, according to her obituary.

Rego, 34, was born and raised in Newark and was always surrounded by her family, her obituary stated. Rego had two daughters.

A vigil was held on Monday, March 20 at Villa Americas Funeral Home in Newark.

A funeral was held on Tuesday, March 21 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Newark. To view her obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.