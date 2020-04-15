Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: More Trouble In Lakewood: Police Crash Catered Backyard Party, Packed Toy Store Lot
Obituaries

Newark Police Intelligence Analyst Daniel Francis Dies Of Coronavirus, 51

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Daniel Francis, 51
Daniel Francis, 51 Photo Credit: Newark PD

Daniel Francis, a criminal intelligence analyst with the Newark Police Division, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 51.

Francis started his law enforcement career with the East Orange Police Department before moving to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office where he spent almost 16 years as an investigator for the narcotics, special victims and homicide units -- among others.

He reached the rank of lieutenant and retired from the prosecutor’s office in 2017. Francis joined the Newark Police Department, where he served with distinction in the Major Crimes Division as a criminal intelligence analyst.

Francis was the loving father of two adult children, a college student and a 6-year-old child.

“The Newark Police Division relied greatly upon the professionalism and technical expertise of Daniel ‘Danny’ Francis, who was meticulous in his work ethic in the Criminal Intelligence Unit,” said Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

“Chief of Police Darnell Henry and I, along with each member of the Department of Public Safety, stand with Danny’s family in mourning his passing.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.