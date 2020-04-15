Newark Police Intelligence Analyst Daniel Francis Dies Of Coronavirus, 51

Daniel Francis, a criminal intelligence analyst with the Newark Police Division, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 51.

Francis started his law enforcement career with the East Orange Police Department before moving to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office where he spent almost 16 years as an investigator for the narcotics, special victims and homicide units -- among others.

He reached the rank of lieutenant and retired from the prosecutor’s office in 2017. Francis joined the Newark Police Department, where he served with distinction in the Major Crimes Division as a criminal intelligence analyst.

Francis was the loving father of two adult children, a college student and a 6-year-old child.

“The Newark Police Division relied greatly upon the professionalism and technical expertise of Daniel ‘Danny’ Francis, who was meticulous in his work ethic in the Criminal Intelligence Unit,” said Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

“Chief of Police Darnell Henry and I, along with each member of the Department of Public Safety, stand with Danny’s family in mourning his passing.”

