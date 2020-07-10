Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark Officer Who Once Disrupted Armed Robbery While Getting Haircut Dies, 47

Cecilia Levine
Newark police officer Dexter Bright
Newark police officer Dexter Bright Photo Credit: Newark PD

A veteran Newark police officer who once disrupted an armed robbery while getting a haircut died this week after a long illness, officials said.

Dexter Bright died Tuesday Oct. 6. He was 47 years old.

Bright joined the Newark Police Division in August 2001. He was assigned to the traffic section, motorcycle unit and patrol assignments in the 3rd and 5th Precincts.

“Our hearts are broken by this tragic loss of one Newark’s finest officers,” Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

“I stood alongside Officer Bright when he was presented the Valor Award by The 200 Club of Essex County last year."

Bright was awarded for disrupting an armed robbery in May 2018, while getting a haircut inside of a barbershop.

"His quick actions led to the arrest of the two suspects," Ambrose said. “That’s the kind of Police Officer he was, always working, uncompromisingly caring and always protecting the City of Newark."

“The City of Newark mourns the loss of a lifelong Newarker who served our community for the past 19 years,” Mayor Ras J. Baraka said. 

“Officer Bright was a dedicated and committed member of our police division and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues.”

