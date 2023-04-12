Newark Native Abigail Huckabee, 19, Remembered As Smart, Sweet, Funny

Abigail Huckabee who died on Wednesday, March 29, is being remembered by her family as someone with a zest for life who excelled at video games and overcame many challenges, according to her obituary.

Huckabee, 19, was born in Newark on April 17, 2003 and later moved to Orlando. She died in the arms of her mother, Elisa Caglioti-Rodriguez, aunt Mariana Caglioti, her grandfather, Frank Caglioti and her stuffed animal, Pinky.

"She lived every day with a determination to be her best, to surround herself with the things she loved and to fill each day with hope, laughter, humor, real talk and determination to live life to the fullest," her obituary said.

As a teenager, Huckabee was known for her love of video games, purses, Hello Kitty and "SpongeBob Square Pants," even getting a SpongeBob tattoo.

"Abigail’s signature and heartwarming smile was ever present when she was surrounded by family and the things she cherished and loved," her obituary says.

She later worked at Walt Disney World as a merchandise hostess, reads her obituary.

"Abbi was such a sweet, funny person," reads a tribute on her obituary. "Truly one of the funniest people I’ve known throughout my entire life. I will always remember her for her love of cartoons and slime. A kid at heart, forever and always. It will always be a pleasure to have known such an upbeat, bubbly and bright human being. Now she rests, as a reward from a long, tiring fight. She will be missed, dearly."

A prayer service was held at Megaro Memorial Home in Belleville on Tuesday, April 4. To view her obituary, click here.

