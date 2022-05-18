Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Devoted Newark Firefighter Robert Illis Dies After Long Illness

Newark firefighter Robert Illis, 57, died after a long-term illness on Wednesday, May 18, according to his family. Photo Credit: Facebook/Robert Illis

The Newark Fire Department is mourning the loss of a beloved brother in red.

Robert Illis, 57, died after a long-term illness on Wednesday, May 18, according to his family.

Robert spent the last 20 years as a devoted firefighter with Engine 7, Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

A Newark native, Robert graduated from East Side High School, according to his social media page.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to each of Firefighter Illis’ family members and colleagues,” said Mayor Baraka.

Robert was deeply admired for his dedication to his career and for embracing his role as a loving husband to his wife, Donna Napodano-Illis, to whom he had been married since 1994, his page says.

“Our hearts are broken following the loss of Firefighter Illis, a son of the Ironbound, who devoted his life to safeguarding Newark residents and visitors,” said Director O’Hara.

“Our heartfelt prayers of comfort go out to his wife and loved ones. Thank you for so graciously sharing a great man who was dedicated to our city and passionate about the fire service.”

In addition to his wife, Robert leaves behind several extended family members and dear friends.

“We salute Firefighter Robert Illis,” said Director O’Hara. “May he forever rest in peace.” 

