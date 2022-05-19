'As The World Turns' Actress Marnie Schulenburg Dies In NJ At 37

"As the World Turns" actress Marnie Schulenburg died on Tuesday, May 17 in Bloomfield, New Jersey, her rep told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 37.

Marnie, who played Alison Stewart on the CBS soap opera, was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2020.

She had recently been released from the hospital to spend time with her daughter Coda, 2, whom she shares with husband and fellow actor Zack Robidas.

Born in Cape Cod, Marnie attended the Barnstable High School in Massachusetts and DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania. She graduated with a theater degree in 2006.

