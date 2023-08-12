Bad News For Noise Violators, Good For Some Who Owe Towing Fines: NJ Motor Vehicle Bills Passed

Senate President Nick Scutari, who was named acting governor following the death of Sheila Oliver, signed a handful of bills into law early this week.

Among them, one that sets penalties for noise violations, another that caps towing and storage fees.

One bill, S3374, caps vehicle towing and storage charges at $5,000 and, if the owner isn't notified within 30 days by the towing company, that fee is capped at $750.

That bill took effect immediately, and is retroactive to Oct. 18, 2008.

Another bill establishes penalties for noise violations and allows municipalities to seize or destroy snowmobiles, ATVs, and dirt bikes.

Bill 4686 defines a nuisance motor vehicle as a motor vehicle in which a person operates or amplifies the sound produced from a sound system within the motor vehicle so that the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet or more from the motor vehicle.

Not only will the vehicle be impounded, but operators will be subject to fees up to $500 or $750. If the operator fails to pay the fine within 30 days, the vehicle could be auctioned off.

