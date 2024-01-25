NJ Devils Players' Leaves Of Absence Tied To 2018 Sex Assault Investigation?

Devils forward Michael McLeod, defenseman Cal Foote, and Flyers goalie Carter Hart — all members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team — have been granted a leave of absence.

The Devils said only that McLeod and Foote were requested and granted an indefinite leave of absence. Flyers General Manager Danny Briere released a similar statement regarding Hart, his, however, citing personal reasons.

Foote denied any wrongdoing through his agent when the allegations were made, according to freelance hockey writer Ken Campbell.

The London Police told New York Times-owned The Athletic on Wednesday that they "were unable to provide an update," and the NHL has declined to comment since the news came out.

London police put out the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

We understand that there is significant public interest in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018. While we are unable to provide an update at this time, we anticipate that the London Police Service will hold a press conference on Monday, February 5, 2024, to share further details.

None of the five players on the team who were called in to be questioned have been named, nor have they been formally charged, The Globe and Mail says.

