Nicholas Martinez, Newark Native Dies, 29

Martinez was born on Oct. 22, 1993 and worked at Phillip Jeffries in Fairfield, according to his Facebook page. He is survived by his daughter Valerie and his father, Richard, his obituary reads.

"I worked with Nicholas at Phillip Jeffries," wrote one mourner. "Nick was such an amazing person with a huge heart."

The family is asking donations be made to the Lupus Foundation in his honor. A memorial service is being held on Wednesday, August 30 at Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark.

To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.