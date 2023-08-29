Overcast 79°

Nicholas Martinez, Newark Native Dies, 29

Nicholas Martinez, a Newark native, died on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to his obituary.

Nick Martinez
Nick Martinez Photo Credit: Nick Martinez Facebook
Sam Barron

Martinez was born on Oct. 22, 1993 and worked at Phillip Jeffries in Fairfield, according to his Facebook page. He is survived by his daughter Valerie and his father, Richard, his obituary reads. 

"I worked with Nicholas at Phillip Jeffries," wrote one mourner.  "Nick was such an amazing person with a huge heart."

The family is asking donations be made to the Lupus Foundation in his honor. A memorial service is being held on Wednesday, August 30 at Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark. 

To view his obituary, click here.

