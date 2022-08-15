Contact Us
Winning Mega Millions, Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In North Jersey

A pair of winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in North Jersey.

The Mega Millions winner from the Friday, Aug. 12 drawing was sold at Garfield Mini Mart, 61 Passaic St., in Garfield. The winning numbers were  23, 24, 50, 54 and 64. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Jersey Cash 5 winner, also from the Friday, Aug. 12 drawing, was sold at Joy Market, 356 Westside Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 07, 15, 21, 29 and 39 and the XTRA number was: 03. 

