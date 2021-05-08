Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Essex County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Essex County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, August 4 drawing was sold at Top Shelf Wine & Liquor on Raymond Plaza West in Newark.

The winning numbers were: 05, 21, 32, 36, and 58. The. The Red Power Ball was 14, and the Multiplier number was 02.

The lucky winner will take home the $100,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $226 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, August 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.