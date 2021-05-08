Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
News

Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold In Essex County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A winning lottery ticket was sold at Top Shelf Wine & Liquor on Raymond Plaza West in Newark Penn Station.
A winning lottery ticket was sold at Top Shelf Wine & Liquor on Raymond Plaza West in Newark Penn Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Essex County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Wednesday, August 4 drawing was sold at Top Shelf Wine & Liquor on Raymond Plaza West in Newark.

The winning numbers were: 05, 21, 32, 36, and 58. The. The Red Power Ball was 14, and the Multiplier number was 02.

The lucky winner will take home the $100,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $226 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, August 7.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.