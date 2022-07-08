Why NJ's Martha Stewart Wishes Her Married Friends Would 'Just Die'

Martha Stewart wants to date and may be willing to kill for it — or at least she has been joking about it.

The TV personality dished the dirt on her dating life on friend Chelsea Handler's podcast, "Dear Chelsea," where she said she sometimes wishes her friends would "just die" so she can date their husbands.

The homemaker and lifestyle guru has been famously single since her husband Andrew Stewart of 29 years separated from her in 1987 and divorced her in 1990— only to go on to marry her assistant, Robyn Fairclough in 1993, according to her biography.

While sharing, what the 80-year-old said "might be too much information," on Handler's podcast, she told the comedian she has “never been a home-wrecker” and she "tries really hard not to be” — but noted that she's “had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker, and I have not taken anybody up on it.”

Her solution, "I always think, ‘Oh, gosh, couldn’t that person just die?’ Not painfully, just die.”

The New Jersey native says it's “very tempting” to have an affair “because you want to believe that, ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary.'”

Stewart said she is single at the moment but we're pretty sure her white-collar criminal history and subsequent jail time will keep her from killing for a date anytime soon.

