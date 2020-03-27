Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WATCH: Newark Police Officer Saves Stabbing Victim

Jerry DeMarco
"Focused and intent on the preservation of life."
"Focused and intent on the preservation of life." Video Credit: Newark NJ Department Public Safety

“It’s gonna hurt a little,” a hero Newark police officer tells a stabbing victim as he applies a tourniquet that authorities said helped save the man's life.

“While the nation is addressing the health emergency that the coronavirus has created, one officer proved himself to be both fearless and quick-thinking in saving this victim’s life,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The officer's identity remained a mystery, however.

So did the identity of his assailant, who police said fled the South 13th Street home after stabbing the victim when he intervened in an argument with a woman.

Bodycam footage released by city police shows the officer calmly and deliberately explaining what was happening as he applied the tourniquet to the victim's thigh.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, authorities said.

“I’m grateful that the responding officers remained focused and intent on the preservation of life during this incident,” said Ambrose.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at ‪ 1-877-NWK-TIPS(‪1-877-695-8477).

