WATCH: Motorcade Escorts Body Of Newark Officer Conners From Hospital

The body of a Newark police officer who died of coronavirus was escorted from the hospital by a motorcade.

Officer Michael Conners, 58, died of COVID-19 complications April 30. His body was escorted from Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Monday. A funeral was scheduled for May 8.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Conners,” Police Director Anthony Ambrose said.

“He was an integral part of our Police Division’s family. We all knew him as a dedicated public servant who served faithfully for 26 years. This painful passing is felt throughout our ranks.”

A grandfather of six, Conners served the public faithfully for 26 years.

He joined the Newark Police Division in December 1993, serving at the 1st Precinct for the past five years. He was the father of two daughters and two sons.

“Officer Conners was a pillar in the Newark Police Division,” Chief of Police Darnell Henry said. “He was known for his consistency as an insightful guardian of the community and as a reliable colleague. Our deepest condolences are extended to his family.”

