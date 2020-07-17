WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows NJ Transit Officer Reviving Newborn Baby In Train Station

A fast-acting NJ Transit officer revived a lifeless baby born in Newark Penn Station.

He rushed her to the hospital in the passenger's seat of a police car Tuesday morning and didn't stop CPR until he got to the hospital, where she began to cry.

Every second was captured by body cameras worn by the officers.

The officers responded to a report of a medical event in the women's restroom at Newark Penn Station around 10 a.m., to find a mother cradling her newborn baby in her arms, NJ Transit officials said. The baby was grey in color and not breathing.

Officer Bryan Richards can be seen putting on gloves before taking the lifeless baby over to a sink and beginning CPR -- using his fingers to perform compressions.

He urgently called for EMS to respond over police radio but, realizing the dire need for immediate medical care, ultimately decides to transport the baby to the hospital himself.

Accompanied by Officer Alberto Nunes, Richards rushes through Newark Penn Station holding the baby then jumps in the passenger's side of the car.

Richards continues CPR in the car as Nunes drivers through traffic, sirens blaring, to University Medical Center.

After nearly three minutes of compressions, the baby makes a noise.

"There we go," the officer says. "Good girl."

Richards continues CPR, as Nunes drives.

As they approach the hospital, the baby cries again. Richards rushes inside the hospital with the baby girl -- who was breathing.

More details were expected to be released Friday morning.

