Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Family Of 5 Loses Everything In Fierce Hawthorne Fire
News

Unvaccinated Students Must Quarantine After Thanksgiving Travel, NJ School District Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Columbia High School, Maplewood
Columbia High School, Maplewood Photo Credit: Google Maps

Non-vaccinated students in one New Jersey school district will be required to quarantine after traveling over Thanksgiving break, officials announced.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District confirmed the decision in a Nov. 16 letter to the community on its website.

“The District will collect information from parents/guardians of unvaccinated students who plan on traveling either domestically (outside of PA, NJ, NY, CT, DE) or outside of the United States during the Thanksgiving break,” reads the letter.

“To keep our students, staff and community safe, unvaccinated students will need to quarantine before returning to school.”

The length of quarantine ranges from seven to 10 days depending on testing: while students who test negative for COVID-19 on the third, fourth or fifth day after returning from travel may quarantine for seven days, those who choose not to test must quarantine for the full 10 days.

Quarantining students will participate in remote learning that is “commensurate with their normal school day.”

Parents were asked to fill out the Thanksgiving Break Travel Survey by Monday, Nov. 22.

“Everyone’s continued compliance is necessary to keep the members of our school community healthy and safe,” the district said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.