Unvaccinated Students Must Quarantine After Thanksgiving Travel, NJ School District Says

Non-vaccinated students in one New Jersey school district will be required to quarantine after traveling over Thanksgiving break, officials announced.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District confirmed the decision in a Nov. 16 letter to the community on its website.

“The District will collect information from parents/guardians of unvaccinated students who plan on traveling either domestically (outside of PA, NJ, NY, CT, DE) or outside of the United States during the Thanksgiving break,” reads the letter.

“To keep our students, staff and community safe, unvaccinated students will need to quarantine before returning to school.”

The length of quarantine ranges from seven to 10 days depending on testing: while students who test negative for COVID-19 on the third, fourth or fifth day after returning from travel may quarantine for seven days, those who choose not to test must quarantine for the full 10 days.

Quarantining students will participate in remote learning that is “commensurate with their normal school day.”

Parents were asked to fill out the Thanksgiving Break Travel Survey by Monday, Nov. 22.

“Everyone’s continued compliance is necessary to keep the members of our school community healthy and safe,” the district said.

