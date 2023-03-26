Shooting, Bus Crash End East Orange Police Pursuit

A law enforcement officer fired a shot and an NJ TRANSIT bus was involved in a crash during a pursuit in East Orange on Sunday, responders said.

An SUV apparently was being pursued when it crashed and its three occupants bailed out at the intersection of Springdale and Arlington avenues near the Garden State Parkway overpass around noon on March 26.

No serious injuries were immediately reported from the collision, which knocked the bus onto a resident's lawn.

No one apparently was struck by gunfire. The trio vanished.

The SUV was impounded via flatbed tow truck as evidence.

Forensic investigators from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office responded with their Mobile Command Unit.

The intersection remained closed while the wreckage was cleared and they conducted their end of the investigation.

A preliminary report was expected to be forwarded to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, as required under state guidelines.

PHOTOS by Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE and Royston Allman

