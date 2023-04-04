Shooter Who Fired At Newark Detectives ID'd: Police

Newark police say they have identified one of the suspects they apprehended after being shot at on Wednesday, March 29.

Jmahri Grimes-Wallace, a 19-year-old Newark resident, and two juveniles were arrested for the melee that began when detective observed four people dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks standing near a red Hyundai, police said.

Grimes-Wallace brandished a weapon and started firing at the detectives on the 200 block on Malvern Street before fleeing the scene with three other people, police said.

Grimes-Wallace was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, among numerous other charges.

Two 15-year-olds were also arrested and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of the administration of law, police said.

No injuries were reported and the three suspects were apprehended following a pursuit, police said. A fourth suspect remains at large, police said. Grimes-Wallace was also found in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from Georgia, police said.

