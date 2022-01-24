'Self-Upgraded' Business-Class Squatters Force Flight To Tel Aviv Back To NJ

A flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was diverted back to New Jersey after two passengers "self-upgraded" themselves on a half-empty plane.

The Israeli pair plopped down in business class and refused to move for members of the Flight 90 cabin crew, according to United Airlines.

The Times of Israel broke the news of the confrontation, which reportedly occurred near the Canada border about an hour and a half into the flight and sent the plane back to Newark International Airport.

“Law enforcement officials met the aircraft upon landing,” United Airlines said in a statement. “The flight was subsequently cancelled.

"Our team at New York/Newark have provided our customers with meal vouchers and hotel accommodation and have made arrangements for customers to complete their journeys,” the airline added.

Although Port Authority police said no charges were brought, the FAA could impose civil penalties if it chooses to do so.

The incident occurred a day after a woman in first class who refused to wear a mask forced a Miami-to-London flight to turn around.

The Boeing 787-10 that returned to Newark had 123 passengers and 11 crew members on board.

