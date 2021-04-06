SEEN HIM? FBI in NJ Offers Reward For Help Capturing Accused Fugitive Child Rapist

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a fugitive wanted for raping children decades ago.

A federal arrest warrant for Angel Gonzalez was issued in U.S. District Court in Newark in 2010 for sexually assaulting several young girls in New Jersey between 1999 and 2006, the bureau said Tuesday.

A grand jury indicted him in 2007 on charges of raping two children between 6 and 10 years old, but Gonzalez never showed up for court, authorities said.

He was charged with raping an 8-year-old girl on Christmas Day 2009.

The Puerto Rican-born Gonzalez was described as 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11 and about 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes that the FBI said were green or blue.

He has used various birth dates, ranging from 1956 – which would make him 64 – to 1969, which would make him 51, the FBI said.

He has a tattoo on his right shoulder, speaks Portuguese, as well as Spanish and English, and may require corrective lenses, the FBI said.

Gonzalez, who faces federal charges of aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment, has ties to Essex County, Aguada in Puerto Rico and Guarulhos in Brazil, authorities said. He’s also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The warrant is effective in the United States and all U.S. territories.

If you see Gonzalez or have information on where to find him, federal authorities ask that you contact you local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

