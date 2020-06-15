Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice
Essex Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Newark Girl, 17, Missing Again

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Jessica Nazario
Jessica Nazario Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for 10 days.

Jessica Nazario, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Newark’s North Ward around 2 p.m., June 5, authorities said.

This is the second time Jessica has been reported missing, records show. Her first disappearance was reported October 15, and she was located three days later, authorities said.

Jessica is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighs 113 pounds. She has black and brown braids, brown glasses and a tattoo of a red and black rose on her right forearm, police said.

At the time of her disappearance, Jessica was seen wearing blue jeans, black Crocs, a black Nike hoodie and brown glasses, authorities said.

Jessica is known to regularly visit the towns of Orange and East Orange with her boyfriend, who is also wanted by police, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Newark Police Special Victims Division at 973-733-7273.

