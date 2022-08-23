Recall Issued For Butter Brand Sold At Wegmans In NJ Due To Listeria Concerns

A company is recalling tubs of butter that were sold at Wegmans Food Markets because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Epicurean Butter LLC recalled its three-and-a-half-ounce tubs of "Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter" on Friday, Aug. 19, due to a recall from its frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms.

The products were distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in the following locations:

New York

Massachusetts

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Maryland

Virginia

North Carolina

Washington, DC

The recalled products come in black plastic cups with a Wegmans label around and on the lid, Epicurean Butter said.

The following products are included in the recall:

The company said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products as of the announcement on Friday.

The company is urging consumers who purchased the recalled products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call the company at 303-427-5527.

